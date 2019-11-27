2020 Census embraces digital technology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Statistics Department will enhance the use of technology as a more efficient and appropriate method to conduct the 2020 Population and Housing Census.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said conducting census nowadays was very challenging, compared to before which was more about accessing remote areas which took a long time.

“Although distance is no longer a big problem to reach especially elite areas, such as condominiums in the metropolitan and cities, the real challenge was access to the residence to get information from the respondents.

“To that end, we launched the e-Census for the 2010 Census and in the future, we will expand the operation method digitally through Computer-assisted personal interviewing (CAPI) and Computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI).

“All these digital initiatives are being developed based on an integrated platform known as Malaysia Integrated Population Census System (MyIPCS),” he said in a statement in conjunction with the 2020 Population and Housing Census Seminar at Bank Negara here yesterday.

For the record, e-Census is an online service to complete the 2020 Population and Housing Census Questionnaire and is a quick, easy and safe alternative for respondents to fill than filling out a paper census questionnaire.

The census will be conducted involving every citizen in the country, including non-citizens residing in the country for more than six months.

Since the establishment of Malaysia in 1963, the Population and Housing Census has been conducted five times in 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000 and 2010, once every 10 years.

The implementation of the census in 2020 is in line with the Resolution on 2020 World Population and Housing Census Programme, which was agreed on June 10, 2015 by the United Nations Economic and Social Council which recommends the member states to carry out a census at least once within the 2015 –2024 period. – Bernama