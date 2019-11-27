Cops plead not guilty to gang robbery charge

SIBU: Two policemen claimed trial in the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of committing gang robbery.

Mohd Redzuan Kamaruddin, 34, and Mohd Sham Lamunir, 50, both from Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here, pleaded not guilty after the charge when read and explained to them through an interpreter.

Judge Caroline Bee Majanil allowed the two accused to be released on RM3,000 bail with two sureties, each, and fixed Jan 7 next year for pre-trial case management.

The two policemen are accused of robbing two men travelling in a car of cash amounting to RM750 and 10 cartons of illicit cigarettes, before driving away from the scene in a police car.

The incident occurred along Jalan Sungai Bidut at about 4.30pm on Oct 23 this year.

The charge is framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

DPP Raya Sangari Ponam appeared for the prosecution while the two accused were represented counsel Augustine Liom.