Daughter of renowned painter dreams of a ‘sanctuary’ for local artists

KUCHING: The daughter of the late Raphael Scott Ahbeng, a renowned Sarawakian artist whose abstract paintings had gained global recognition, hopes to see a ‘sanctuary’ dedicated to preserving the works of local artists.

In this respect, Josephine June Ahbeng also hopes to be able to talk or connect with government agencies and other relevant parties to find ways to preserve Sarawak’s heritage through art.

“I think our state needs a sanctuary for us to preserve our local artists’ works, because at the moment most of the artists are doing everything on their own, in their own way.

“I think that as a daughter of a very senior artist – and from what I have observed in the art scene, I think we need a sanctuary, or full government support to set up a museum or gallery similar to the

Tate Gallery in England, or The Louvre in Paris,” she told reporters here yesterday when met prior to the arrival of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, who wanted to pay his last respects to Raphael.

Adding on, June hoped that she would be able to spearhead such a project, so that the ‘unsung artists’ in Sarawak could be unveiled to the public.

“What we should do for Sarawak is to gather all our unsung artists and get their arts together, so we can show that we are truly serious about arts; rather than having local artists who are doing things their way all the time and not getting the full support from the government.

“I would like a word with the Chief Minister about this matter in time to come. I’m confident that we will go forward with arts and get serious about it once and for all,” she said.

June also hoped that her late father’s paintings could inspire the younger generation to pursue art as a career, and not just a hobby.

“I’m not looking into donating or selling my father’s paintings, but if there’s any interest from the government to purchase them for a good cause such as for national viewing, then I can say I should put his paintings on loan to the government, for young and budding artists to view what art is all

about and inspire them to view art as a new career path,” she said.

Raphael passed away last Sunday at his village house in Bitikie Heights, Tanjung Poting Singai in Bau.

He was 80.

Raphael studied at St Stephen’s Bau Primary School and Tanjong Lobang College Miri (now known Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang).

He wore many hats throughout his life, including being an advisor to Sarawak’s Artists Society from 1999 to 2000, as well as a broadcaster for Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and a newspaper columnist.

He studied arts in England at the age of 16, and had competed in the international art arena with other artists at the art auction house, Christie’s International Singapore Pte Ltd.

Raphael is survived by his wife Anastasia Mised, aged 78, their four children, 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.