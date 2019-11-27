Fears mounting over missing fishermen in Bintulu waters

BINTULU: Fears are mounting over the safety of three fishermen who failed to return home after going to the sea to catch fish yesterday.

The fishermen were identified as Shamsuddin Dahlan, 52, from Kampung Jabai, his son Mohd Syazwan Shamsuddin, 17, and Mohd Husaini Azmani, 18, from Kampung Sinong.

It was reported that they went out to sea on Nov 26 around 3am, using an orange 9.45 metres long fibre boat (SFS3-3670) powered by 200HP engine.

They should have returned in the afternoon yesterday to sell their catch but the family members were worried as they failed to turn up.

Shamsuddin’s wife said her husband had over 10 years of experience as a fisherman and used to catch fish at Beting Nyabau area (Patricia shoal) and Bayan platform.

She added her husband’s boat which is also equipped with an anchor and GPS (Global Positioning System) have had engine problems before.

Friends of the fishermen also went in search in the vicinity, but they were unable to locate them.

It was learnt that all of them were equipped with life jackets and can swim.

Shamsuddin’s mobile phone also cannot be reached at the moment.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) at around 10am today.

MMEA Bintulu director Capt Shahref Steve Mac Queen Abdullah said a marine asset has been deployed for the SAR operation at 10 nautical miles from Beting Nyabau and Beting Kidurong.

In the meantime, Shahref also reminded the maritime communities to give top priority on their safety when going out to sea by always using a life jacket.