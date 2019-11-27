Freedom of Information Act to include some provisions of OSA

PUTRAJAYA: The Freedom of Information Act is expected to become a reality next year and will include some of the provisions of the Official Secret Act (OSA) 1972 which will be abolished, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

Liew said the Cabinet had mandated him to work with Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo to develop the new act.

“We are in the process of looking at it actively with civil society organisations and taking view from all level of society,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the National Stakeholders Consultation on the Right of Information Legislation, here today.

Elaborating on some of the provision in the OSA that might be retained, Liew said they were related to defence and security of the nation, which could not be disclosed to the public.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in July 2019 announced that the Freedom of Information Act would be drawn up to replace OSA in 2020.

Liew said the formulation of the act would be subjected to sufficient engagement undertaken throughout the policy and drafting process.

The formulation required an in-depth and holistic study to ensure it would not contravene with any existing laws, he said. – Bernama