Govt to launch innovation, creativity hub – Tangau

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will launch the Sabah innovation and creativity hub soon to contribute to entrepreneurial and start up ecosystem creation in the State, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau.

He said the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0) was shaking up the market whereby most traditional jobs were going to be obsolete.

“According to a recent survey conducted by LinkedIn, one out of 10 jobs in demand for 2020 onwards will be Industry 4.0 related.”

Tangau, who is also Minister of Trade and Industry, said artificial intelligence (AI) would be making a big change to industry modelling.

He said smart manufacturing and autonomous robot would change the future of the manufacturing industry, while the 3D printer will transform the world of prototyping.

He said industrial Internet of Things (IoT) has redefined productivity in many sectors of the industry, from agriculture, aquaculture to manufacturing.

Additionally, he said cloud computing allowed users to move from on-premise software to on-demand software usage.

“Our data analytical skills will grow exponentially with the IR 4.0 era.

“Importance to data collection, analysis and utilization would result in better return on investment (ROI).

“System integration becomes the core mantra for small and medium enterprises to seamlessly integrate their production and services,” said Tangau in his speech, which was delivered by his assistant minister Azhar bin Datuk Hj Matussin, when officiating at the Sabah Industry 4WRD Seminar at Sabah Skills and Technology Centre (SSTC) here yesterday.

He said Sabah’s unemployment rate was currently in second position on national average with 6.5 per cent of the population unemployed, after Labuan which topped the list at 8.5 per cent.

“We have thousands of unemployed graduates still looking for the ‘right job’ and they are not equipped with the skills needed for the future.”

In addition to IR 4.0, Tangau said digital and e-commerce skills were going to redefine the gig economy.

“To sell global, we must equip every Sabahan with the right technological skills.

“We must position our youths to become entrepreneurs of the world and not be dependent on employment.

“We are going to launch Sabah innovation and creativity hub soon to contribute to Sabah entrepreneurial and start up ecosystem creation.”

He said Sabah has its own industrial corridor consisting of industrial parks and estates such as the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) Lahad Datu and Sandakan and Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), which attracted both foreign direct investment (FDI) and domestic direct investment (DDI).

In line with the vision and direction of Chief Minster Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal to construct more industrial parks, ports and airports, thousands of jobs will be created.

“But unless and until our workforce and youth are equipped with the IR 4.0 technology, we cannot fill these jobs.

“Hence, I request all our industry partners to work with the government, make sure that your existing and future workforce are equipped with the right technology.”

On another note, Tangau was pleased to note that SSTC was taking the lead by setting up the Bosch smart manufacturing system and planning and AI laboratory to help the industries.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) director general Dato’ Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman said the State Government’s decision to do away with the Central Board and replace it with the State Planning Council (SPC) was good news.

He said the Central Board had been hindering approvals from being done in a speedy manner.

He said the MPC has also been approached by the State Government to look at the process to address dilapidated schools in Sabah.

“We have to make sure the approval process is done fast without compromising safety, security, health and environment.”

Abdul Latif added that the tourism industry in Sabah should embrace Industry 4.0 and sustainability.

On the other hand, SSTC deputy chairman Datuk John Choo said the centre started its journey into technology training in 2015 by offering digital marketing, e-commerce and Industry 4.0 pillars training modules.

“From 2020 onwards we look forward to exciting projects namely the Bosch Smart manufacturing system, industrial IoT, AI laboratory and smart agriculture.”

As a state skills development centre under state Ministry of Education and Innovation, Choo said SSTC would continue to offer upskilling and reskilling youth training under Industry 4.0 through blended learning and online learning.

With international and national partners, SSTC will be able to add value to the programmes through certification, he said.

“As a training partner of the Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI), SSTC hopes to continuously provide bite size and manageable Industry 4.0 technology training to its members.

“Working together with federal agencies such as Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), MPC, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MAGIC), we hope to bring the Industry 4.0 know-how and technology to Sabah’s shore as quickly as possible.”