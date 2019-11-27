Jepak Holdings granted extended injunction against federal govt in wrongful termination lawsuit

KUCHING: Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd has won an extension on a court injunction against the federal government in connection with its contract to supply and install hybrid power for schools in Sarawak.

The extended injunction, among others, preserves Jepak’s contractual and legal rights and assets until its lawsuit against the government for alleged wrongful termination of the power supply contract is completed.

When contacted today, Jepak Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Walter confirmed receiving the order on behalf of the company following an inter parte hearing at the High Court on Tuesday.

“We have completed the diesel supply contract and we are looking at the solar hybrid portion (of the contract) which is worth around RM754 million of which 40 per cent of it has been completed. So we are looking to complete the remaining 60 per cent, (worth about) RM 452 million.

“During the inter parte hearing, the Kuching High Court granted an ad interim to the ex parte interim injunction (already) awarded on Nov 7. The extension of the injunction order will be effective until the wrongful termination trial is over or after the federal government is successful in its appeal against the order,” he said, declining to give further details on the extended injunction order.

Jepak, owned by QEOS Group, filed a writ of summons at the Kuching High Court Registry on Nov 1 this year.

Prior to the court case, Jepak was awarded a three-year contract worth RM1.2 billion to supply power to 369 schools in Sarawak but after Pakatan Harapan took over the federal government from Barisan Nasional in May 2018, the new government terminated the contract.

The project had commenced in January 2017.

Gabriel took over from past owners of Jepak only last May with the hope that having a new shareholder company, with over 500 patents in its portfolio, would help him overcome the allegations surrounding the direct negotiated contract in 2016.

Although Jepak has fulfilled its diesel supply obligation of the contract it has not been paid by the Education Ministry for 21 months with the government now owing Jepak RM340 million for the work done.

Gabriel had told the press previously that he was not hoping to win the lawsuit and get compensation but rather, for the ministry to allow Jepak to move forward and deliver on its’ responsibility.