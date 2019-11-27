KDN submits 17 proposals to JPA on PDRM salary hike

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has submitted 17 proposals to the Public Service Department to consider salary increment of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) personnel.

Its deputy minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said, however, the issue was subjected to the country’s financial situation, as well as the well-being of other 1.6 million civil servants.

“There were (proposals) and studies including on certain allowances that we recommend for consideration.

“We also looked into the allowances for low-ranking police officers because we know the financial constraint they are facing,” he said during a question and answer at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He said that in a reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) who wanted to know the government’s plan to help low-ranking police officers in the near future.

It was reported that the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as saying that the low-ranking police officers’ salaries, logistics and necessities would be prioritised in PDRM’s effort to raise the integrity of the force. – Bernama