Miri set to host 2nd S’wak Games from Dec 9 to 13

KUCHING: A total of 1,283 athletes will converge in Miri for the 2nd Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) from Dec 9 to 13.

They will be representing four zones.

Northern Zone comprising Miri, Limbang and Bintulu will be fielding 354 athletes while Central Zone (Sibu, Kapit and Mukah) are sending 329.

Southern Zone (Kuching, Samarahan and Serian) will be represented by 310 athletes while 290 athletes from Sarikei, Betong dan Sri Aman will carry Western Zone’s challenge.

This second edition of the Sarawak Games will also involve over 200 team officials, organisers, officials and volunteers.

Sixteen events namely weightlifting, archery, silat, badminton, cycling, basketball, volleyball, hockey, athletics, rugby, swimming , sepak takraw, petanque, squash, boxing and e-sports will be competed over the five-day period.

The five locations of SMK Agama, SM Sains, Kolej Tun Datuk Tuanku Haji Bujang, Petronas Sports Village and Curtin University will provide accommodation for the athletes and officials.

The joint organisers – Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council and the Miri Resident Office – are confident that SuKsar II will achieve its objective of unearthing new talents as well as serve as a platform to assess the capabilities of back-up athletes for the 2020 Sukma.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg is expected to officiate the opening ceremony at the Miri Indoor Stadium on Dec 9 while Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will close the games.

Northern Zone will be defending the overall title as champions in the inaugural Suksar which was held in Kuching in 2017.