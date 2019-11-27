‘Mutual agreement on solving Bintulu flash floods needed’

BINTULU: Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Rodziah Morshidi says there is a need for the relevant government agencies and departments to have mutual agreement on solving the flash floods in Bintulu.

“The mutual agreement is needed to avoid the situation where certain parties will be blamed when the flash floods hit the same areas again in the future,” she said on her Facebook page.

She believes that this mutual agreement is for the benefit of all, by sharing the responsibility over the issues related to the wellbeing of the local people, stressing in BDA they always uphold this principle in carrying out their daily tasks.

According to her, following the flash floods at Kampung Assyakirin recently, they had a discussion with the consultant for Bintulu Drainage Masterplan Study 2018, focusing on finding ways to tackle flash floods in Kpg Assyakirin and Kpg Kemunting.

“The short-term plans to overcome this problem will be tabled during the Flood Management Committee meeting on Nov 28 to get the best option.

“After the committee has scrutinised the proposal and chosen the best option, we will share with the residents in Kampung Assyakirin so that they will understand and accept the choice that has been made by the committee,” she said.

She added that the flood mitigation proposal in Kpg Kemunting would be tabled by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in a statement earlier said he had to urgently summon the relevant units of DID and BDA on Sunday to immediately review plans for the Tanjung Batu beach area and flood mitigation for the Bintulu Boulevard mall.

After inspecting the grounds of the Furama Plaza project, he said he found that the drainage gate was deactivated and the drainage system was not within design parameters, making it ineffective in mitigating flood.

“In other words, even with low water levels, the adjacent grounds will be flooded in a short time,” sressed Tiong.

Tiong said he would be calling for an emergency response meeting for flash floods on Nov 28 in order to review and identify improvements to the flood mitigation controls and plans in the area.