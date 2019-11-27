Pilot programme to assist Miri students in critical subjects

MIRI: A pilot programme to assist students in critical subjects like Bahasa Melayu and Mathematics in selected secondary schools here will be implemented next year.

DAP’s Pujut Assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said as a start, two secondary schools will be involved with one of them, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dato Permaisuri (SMKDP), already identified while the second school would be decided later.

“It will be a tutoring programme for students in Form One who are weak in certain subjects like Bahasa Melayu and Mathematics,” he told reporters after inspecting the distribution process of MyFreevView decoders at Sekolah Menengah Pei Min to eligible recipients here yesterday.

Dr Ting said funding for the programme would come from his service centre, which would cover fees for teachers as well as lunch for the students.

He said students picked for the programme would come early to the school for the tutoring programme that will be handled by teachers from the same school.

On Sarawak’s first Student Transport Subsidy Programme implemented by his service centre and the SMK Baru Miri Parents Teachers Association (PTA), which offered a fixed bus fare for secondary students from low-income families, he said based on feedback received, it has been a resounding success.

He said the pilot programme that took effect in April was to tackle the low attendance rate due to transportation problems, adding that it seemed to have achieved its objective as attendance have risen to 96.6 percent from 93 percent previously. — Bernama