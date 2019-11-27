PKR has not decided on Salleh’s membership application – Dr Wan Azizah

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is still considering the application of former Communications and Multmedia Minister, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to become a party member.

PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail this was because his application must pass through a screening process and the consideration of the party.

‘’His application is still being considered by the party. We will decide later,’’ she told reporters after launching the ‘Smart Technology For Smart City Summit 2019’ here today.

On Oct 5, PKR communications director, Fahmi Fadzil, in his statement, confirmed that he had received a membership application from Salleh Said via online.

He said the PKR Political Bureau would consider the application at the coming meeting.

Salleh Said, prior to this, was an UMNO treasurer and Sabah UMNO Liaison Committee deputy chairman before leaving the party on Dec 12, 2018. – Bernama