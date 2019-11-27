Sabah should be ready for relocation of Indonesian capital to Kalimantan — Ahmad Sarji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government, especially the public and private sectors in the state, should be prepared for the relocation of the Indonesian capital to East Kalimantan, said Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia chairman Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid.

The former chief secretary to the government said the relocation is expected to bring prosperity to Kalimantan and simultaneously to Sabah and Sarawak.

Ahmad Sarji said the transfer of the Indonesian capital and the administrative center to East Kalimantan, which is expected to start in 2024, would also attract foreign investment and tourists to Borneo.

“The movement of workers and goods will take place not only in the Republic of Indonesia but will also have an impact on the neighbouring countries, including in Sabah.

“Civil servants need to be provided with the latest resources, skills and technologies to control the border while maintaining good diplomatic relations,” he said when addressing the Sabah Public Service Conference at the State Administrative Centre yesterday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal launched the event which was attended by Sabah Public Services director Datuk Datu Rosmadi Datu Sulai and over 1,000 civil servants.

Ahmad Sarji said the opportunity for companies from Sabah to work together to develop the new Indonesian capital was also possible as Malaysia had experience moving its administrative centre from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya.

“The growth of this region will be greater if there is good land, air and maritime links between Sabah, Sarawak and Kalimantan.

“This impact can be seen through the influx of traders and tourists who will make Sabah’s cities such as Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Semporna their gateways or transit points before heading to the new Indonesian capital,” he said. — Bernama