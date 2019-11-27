SMC to unfreeze issuing of karaoke licenses in Sibu

SIBU: The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will unfreeze and start issuing karaoke licences from today onwards, said SMC chairman Clarence Ting.

SMC has stopped issuing licenses since 2014, when a decision was made after taking into consideration the opinions of the public and the police.

“This is the biggest announcement today because as you all know – we have stopped issuing karaoke licence for many years,” Ting told a press conference after a full council meeting today.

“Today, we approved to open (up the issuing of licences) again because there are 85 karaoke licences issued in Sibu, but there are 26 (outlets) not operating yet still have the licences. So, it is counter-productive.

“We are opening (up the issuing of licences) with immediate effect – meaning today after the (full council) meeting. We are sending out a show cause letter to all the establishments that are not operating anymore but still have the licence.

“I hope more young people will come and open up more night spots so that the public will have more fun places to go to in Sibu,” he pointed out.

Asked if the council will limit the number of licences, he replied that they would not do so so long as it doesn’t exceed a certain number.

“I think there are some establishments now that are not operating within the legal framework. I just want them to come in and apply and do business openly,” Ting said.