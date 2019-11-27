Social media users urged not to instigate racial, religious issues that can threaten national unity

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din is urging social media users not to instigate racial and religious issues that could threaten national unity.

“Avoid contributing to negative comments that touch on sensitive racial and religious issues,” he responded when contacted by Utusan Borneo earlier today.

Ramli was asked to comment on a police report lodged by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) on a doctored online news headline quoting party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh which was circulated in various social media platforms yesterday.

The fake news headline said: ‘Wong Soon Koh: Dayaks are stupid with low IQ and easy to be manipulated’.

The original headline was: ‘PSB backs Wong Soon Koh on whether to quit Sarawak Cabinet’ published by Free Malaysia Today on July 13, 2019.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg also became a victim of the fake or doctored online news headline viral.

The doctored headline said: ‘Don’t Allow Dayak to rule the state, Sarawak CM reminds voters’ allegedly published by Bernama.

The original headline was ‘Don’t allow outsiders to rule the state, Sarawak CM reminds voters’ published by Malay Mail Online on Nov 24.

Bernama on Nov 26 lodged a police report, and its Sarawak Acting Bureau Chief Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil said it was evident that the screenshot had been altered with the title changed and attributed to Bernama.