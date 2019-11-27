Survey finds 78 pct parents allow children to own gadgets

KUALA LUMPUR: A survey carried out by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in the Klang Valley found that 78.3 per cent of parents allow their children to own gadgets, said Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the situation was alarming as society’s attitude was seen as increasingly tied to gadgets and digital devices for information and communication, without disregarding the physical world around them.

“Parents nowadays like to ‘educate’ their children using the gadgets from an early age that they ended up glued to the devices.

“It is undeniable that the use of gadgets has many benefits especially in terms of learning, communication and business but technology also has negative impact especially on children if it is abused and without parental supervision,” she said in an oral question-and-answer at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Yeoh said this in her reply to a question from Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (PH-Beaufort) who wanted to know on the issue of the use of gadgets among children and the ministry’s action in addressing it.

In addition, Yeoh said, the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2017 report by the Ministry of Health’s Institute of Public Health (IPH) found that 50.1 per cent of high school students (aged 13-17) spent more than three hours watching television and playing games on the computer.

The survey also found that 85.6 per cent of teenagers were internet users with 29 per cent of them had internet addiction.

“The devices involved are are smartphones (94 per cent), computers (62 per cent) and tablets (31 per cent),” she said.

Yeoh said several initiatives were implemented by her ministry to address the issue via the LPPKN, including organising a family forum on cyber parenting as well as talk on family-related issues.

In addition, LPPKN also organised the ‘Digital Parenting and Child Online Protection’ forum in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on June 20 to discuss topics related to child safety in cyberspace as well as child sexual abuse. – Bernama