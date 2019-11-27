Teenager killed in accident at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong in Bintulu

BINTULU: A teenager was killed yesterday after he lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by a lorry at Daiken traffic lights at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong.

Bintulu district police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili in a statement today said the victim, identified as George Gorygory,19, from Rumah Kejaman Lasah, Long Segaham Belaga was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said the 25-year-old lorry driver was not injured in the 3pm incident.

“Initial investigations found that the motorcyclist lost control of his bike, crash into the side of the lorry before he fell onto the road and run over by a lorry,” he said.

The body of the victim was later sent to Bintulu Hospital, for a postmortem.

The case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.