Agriculture has potential as a major source of employment

JOHOR BAHRU: The agricultural sector is poised to become the focus of new employment opportunities behind the challenging global landscape which sees significant changes including a reduction in the number of workers in certain sectors.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the time has come for Malaysia to promote such narrative and new approach.

“Witnessing the speed of Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0), Malaysia must be prepared to provide new opportunities in the country and agriculture is fast becoming the focus as well as a new source of income,” he said when speaking at the opening of the 2019 National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here today.

He also gave the example of such a potential when Malaysia is still importing RM50 billion of foodstuff.

“As such, let us move faster to fill the space of imports by maximising abandoned agricultural land to reduce our balance of trade,” he said.

By doing so, he said Malaysia could become an exporter of fruits all over the world while meeting food security and safety needs.

“I am confident and I believe that HPPNK will gather all industry players, farmers and my ministry has always consider our farmers as our national heroes,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was accompanied by Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

At the opening ceremony, Dr Wan Azizah also presented the 2019 HPPNK Premier Awards to Osman Goat Farm operator, Osman Cheya Kutty, who was chosen as national level Successful Breeder.

After that, Dr Wan Azizah also spent time to join a People’s Nasi Ambeng Feast with about 4,000 people apart from visiting several exhibition booths at HPPNK.

HPPNK 2019, starting today until Sunday is featuring 350 entrepreneurs from various agricultural fields as well as 13 state pavilions displaying a variety of traditional food. – Bernama