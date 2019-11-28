All original copies of 1MDB audit report destroyed except one

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang today told the High Court that he ordered all original copies of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) audit report to be destroyed except one copy for keeping.

Ambrin, 70, said the copy which was not destroyed was kept by audit director (Governance Sector) of the National Audit Department, Nor Salwani Muhammad, 52.

He said the original report which was printed in 60 copies were not used as 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy wanted changes to be made.

“After discussion with Arul Kanda, the audit team sought my permission on the amendments which could be made based on the justification that it had been studied in detailed.

“As such, the National Audit Department 1MDB audit report which have been printed could not be used as there were changes. I ordered all 1MDB audit reports which have been printed to be destroyed except for one copy kept by Nor Salwani.

He said during a across examination by the deputy public prosecutor Rozaliana Zakaria on the fifth day of the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and Arul Kanda over the tampering the 1MDB final audit report.

The sole copy of the 1MDB report which was not destroyed is now the main evidence in the trial.

The trial before Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues tomorrow. – Bernama