Class of 1969 finally gathers after 50 years

KUCHING: It’s bittersweet memories for former Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Green Road class of 1969 who finally met up for the first time after 50 years.

What is more significant, the reunion was able to gather 50 old friends, who were now in their late 60s, who last saw each other when they were teenagers.

Some had successfully made a name for themselves in the country, while others had migrated.

One of them was the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang who described the meeting last night as very memorable.

“I have left Sarawak since 1975. So, tonight most of us meet again for the first time after going our separate ways since 1969,” he said.

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Green Road was established in 1965 and was among the earliest government school in the state.

Another prominent figure was the former Education Service Commission (ESC) chairman Tan Sri Haili Dolhan who is now retired and opted to return to his hometown.

“We found our own paths after 1969. Now, most of us are retired and are starting to remember old friends,” he said.

Alice Chai Lee Chu said she bought a flight to return from New Zealand after receiving an invitation to the event.

“My son said, there would not be any more time like this to meet up with old friends and recollect memories. Although we have not met for a long time, I still remember those days, like Azman, here he was good in English,” said Alice Chai who is a permanent resident in New Zealand.

The gathering of the students was also made complete by the attendance of their school teachers, like 80-year-old Choy Huey Ping.

“I taught from 1969 to September 1981. I am very excited to be here, I can still remember more than 80 per cent of their face and names,” he said. — Bernama