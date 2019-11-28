CMS’ performance backed by robust value chain

KUCHING: Analysts believe Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) is backed by a robust value chain structure and is well poised as a key construction player in Sarawak.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (MIDF Research) saw that the plethora of projects set in the near term are signs of positive trend in Sarawak’s construction sector to benefit local proxies such as CMS.

“We believe that the group`s future growth will be driven by the ongoing Pan Borneo Highway project and the state government’s increased spending on infrastructure,” it said in its company review yesterday.

“In addition, RM6.60 billion is allocated for development and a further RM21.67 billion of state’s fund has been set aside for the implementation of major infrastructure projects including the coastal and second trunk road based on the state’s budget for 2020.”

On CMS’ third quarter of the financial year 2019 (3QFY19) results, the research team noted that the group recorded a profit after tax, armotisation, and minority interest (PATAMI) of RM72.8 million, a 6.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) decline from the same period last year.

Cumulatively, CMS’ PATAMI for the first nine months of FY19 (9MFY19) amounted to RM154.9 million.

“During the quarter, operating profit had a notable decline of 13.5 per cent to RM83.9 million. This was due to the worsening performance of construction materials, construction and road maintenance and property development segments.

“Whilst property division has registered a notable drop in the quarter, its 9MFY19 numbers nonetheless declined at slower rate of 9.3 per cent y-o-y thanks to the profit recognition from a land sale in previous quarters, steady ongoing sales of condominium and apartments as well as higher rental income from unsold apartments in Samalaju,” it explained.

On the other hand, MIDF Research pointed out that CMS’ 3QFY19 revenue from cement division increased by 11.6 per cent y-o-y to RM164.3 million, cumulatively brought the 9MFY19 revenue to RM448.5 million, with the growth largely driven by higher sales volume of cement and concrete products at three and 61 per cent respectively.

However, it noted that operating profit slipped seven per cent per cent y-o-y to RM65.5 million due to margin contraction which was attributable to the higher imported clinker cost (raw material) and coal cost (fuel).

In 3QFY2019, MIDF Research said, CMS’ construction and road maintenance segment earnings slipped by 20.7 per cent y-o-y to RM 52.75m. This was on the back of seven per cent lower revenue during the period.

It also noted that there were arrears received for instructed works for periods between 2014 to 2017 amounting to RM3.5 million in 3QFY2018 and RM0.46 million received in 3QFY019 which led to the reduction by two per cent y-o-y of gross profit margin.

As for CMS’ subsidiary, OMS, Maybank Investment Bank Bhd’s research team (Maybank IB Research) noted that it looks to have staged a recovery in 3Q19.

“Associate contribution surged 144 per cent q-o-q — down 24 per cent y-o-y — which could possibly signify a recovery from OMS in 3Q19. We have previously highlighted that should ASPs maintain above the US$1,150 per tonne range, a recovery is possible for OMS in 2H19.

“To recall, every US$50 per tonne increase in ASP could lift CMS’ FY19E earnings by circa 12 per cent,” it added.

All in, it noted that the overhang from the potential loss of earnings from its state road concession could be more than offset by the potential recovery in ferrosilicon ASPs in FY20E-FY21E.

MIDF Research and Maybank IB Research retained their ‘buy’ call on the stock.