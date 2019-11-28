Customs seizes 1,200 sacks of Thai white rice worth RM258,000 in Sibu

SIBU: The Customs Department seized 1,200 sacks of Thai white rice with an estimated value of RM258,000, including unpaid duties, during a raid at a factory at Jalan Upper Lanang, here at about 10am yesterday.

Sarawak Customs director Dato Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha said acting on tip off, a team of enforcement officers swarmed the factory to inspect the three 20-feet containers of Thai white rice.

“Upon checking, it was found that the rice was imported without proper permit and approval,” she said in a media statement today.

She said no one claimed responsibilities and the three containers were later transported to the Customs Enforcement store for further investigation on its owner.

She said rice smuggling is one of the most common activities in Sarawak due to its high demand.

She said the rice brought illegally into the country is normally sold at a cheaper price compared to the market price of the same quality of rice.

Based on their investigation, Sharifah said the modus operani of the smuggler is to bring the rice into the country through illegal channels and then stored them at an open area before being being distributed to the distributors pr wholesalers.

She said the case will be investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967 and those found guilty will be fined RM100,000 or ten times the amount of the value of the goods or a jail term not less than six months and not more than five years.

She also called on members of the public to cooperate with the Customs Department and to report on matters relating to the smuggling activities including cigarettes, firecrackers and drugs by contacting Customs Toll Free Line 1-800-88-8855 or go the public complaint website at http://aduan.customes.gov.my or any nearby Customs Offices in all divisions.

She said all the information of the informants will be kept confidential.