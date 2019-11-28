Don’t instigate racial, religious issues — S’wak CP

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din is urging social media users not to instigate racial and religious issues that could threaten national unity.

“Avoid contributing to negative comments that touch on sensitive racial and religious issues,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Ramli was asked to comment on a police report lodged by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) over the circulation of a doctored image involving party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The doctored image, which began circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp on Tuesday, showed a news report on Wong attributed to Bernama, with the altered headline ‘Wong Soon Koh: Dayaks are stupid with low IQ and easy to be manipulated’.

The original headline was ‘PSB backs Wong Soon Koh on whether to quit Sarawak Cabinet’. The report was published by online portal Free Malaysia Today on July 13 this year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was also the target of a similar attack a day earlier.

An image of a news report attributed to Bernama was doctored to have its headline read ‘Don’t Allow Dayak to rule the state, Sarawak CM reminds voters’.

The original headline of the report, published by Malay Mail Online on Nov 24, was in fact ‘Don’t allow outsiders to rule the state, Sarawak CM reminds voters’. The doctored image saw Bernama lodging a police report on the matter on Tuesday.

Bernama Sarawak acting bureau chief Nik Nurfaqih Nik Wil said it was evident that the image had been altered with the title changed and attributed to the organisation.