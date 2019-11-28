Marine Police seize two tugboats with 35,000 litres of fuel at the Nyigu riverbank in Bintulu

BINTULU: Two tugboats with a total of 35,000 litres of fuel estimated to worth about RM882,250 have been seized during an inspection at the Nyigu riverbank, here yesterday afternoon.

Region 5 Marine Police commander ACP Shamsol Kassim said the arrest and seizure were made under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He said at 3pm yesterday, a Marine Police PSC 56 boat had inspected two tugboats at the Nyigu riverbank.

“During the inspection the two tugboats were carrying out fuel transfer,” he said in a press statement today.

He said further investigation revealed that the fuel in the tugboats were around 15,000 litres and 20,000 litres respectively.

According to Shamsol, the caretakers of both vessels failed to produce any valid documentation regarding the fuel and was suspected of committing an offence under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

He added the two Indonesian men were detained while the confiscated fuel was handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade, and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Bintulu for further action.