MASwings introduces safety glasses for passengers, staff

KOTA KINABALU: MASwings Sdn Bhd has introduced safety glasses for its passengers and staff while boarding and disembarking the aircraft.

MASwings chief executive officer Aminuddin Zakaria said the introduction of safety glasses or protective eyewear, in conjunction with the Malaysian Aviation Group (MAG) Safety Day event held today, would help protect the eyes from injuries while they were outside the aircraft.

“MASwings, as part of MAG, plays such an important role in promoting safety as our operations focus on rural areas with limited airport infrastructure.

“We are also planning to expand the safety day event to our target areas such as Lawas, Bario, Long Banga and Mukah,” he said.

He said this during the launch of the MAG Safety Day which was officiated by Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Poon Ming Fung at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Aminuddin said within MAG, safety culture must always exist at all areas and should be promoted together with positive action and practices. – Bernama