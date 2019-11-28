Musa loses appeal

KOTA KINABALU: The appeal filed by former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman against the High Court’s dismissal of his suit challenging the appointment of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal as Sabah Chief Minister was dismissed by the Court of Appeal today.

The decision was delivered by Justices Datuk Kamardin Hashim, Dato’ Rhodzariah Bujang and Dato’ Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex today.

The three-member bench found merit in the preliminary objection by Shafie’s counsel Datuk Douglas Lind.

They dismissed the appeal with costs of RM50,000 to Shafie and RM20,000 to Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, which is to be paid by Musa.