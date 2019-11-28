No request to bring in Chin Peng’s ashes — DPM

SHAH ALAM: There was no request for permission to the government from any parties to bring former Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) Chin Peng’s ashes into Malaysia, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She also said relevant ministries had been asked to look into the matter.

“We have to think about the sensitivity (of the issue),” she said, adding that the government would decide on the next course of action after investigations were completed.

Dr Wan Azizah said this when met by reporters after officiating ‘Smart Technology For Smart City Summit 2019’ here yesterday.

The deputy prime minister was asked to comment on news reports that Chin Peng’s ashes had been brought back to Malaysia recently and were scattered at two locations in Perak.

It was reported that the ashes of the CPM former leader were brought into Malaysia on Sept 16.

In another development, Dr Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister said the ministry was in the process of getting feedback from seven states which were reported had not yet agreed to amend their laws on the minimum age of marriage for girls to 18.

“We want the age limit to be raised so that our children, whether boys or girls, will understand that a marriage is a responsibility,” she said, adding that the divorce rate, particularly among young people, was high and could become a social problem.

Previously, Dr Wan Azizah was reported as saying that only five states had agreed to amend their respective enactments or ordinances on the minimum age of marriage.

The states are Penang, Sabah, Johor, Melaka and Perak while Selangor has amended its enactment and Federal Territories is in the process to amend its law. — Bernama