Petronas leads global LNG business arena with PFLNG Dua

GEOJE: National oil and gas company, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), leads the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) business arena with its FLNG Dua coming on board, making it the only player in the sector to own and operate two floating LNG facilities.

PFLNG Satu has been in operation since 2017.

This achievement demonstrates its strong position in the LNG industry, leading the way in innovative solutions to ensure a reliable and secure supply of LNG to meet the growing demand for cleaner energy.

“The development of PFLNG Dua is a step forward in providing a new supply source of clean energy and in realising our shared aspiration for a low carbon future,” Petronas chief executive officer Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said at the vessel’s naming ceremony yesterday.

PFLNG Dua is a key solution by Petronas to monetise stranded deepwater gas fields in a safe, economical and sustainable manner, he said.

The floating LNG facility is designed to extract gas from deepwater gas reservoirs in depths up to 1,500 metres.

“As an integrated energy player, Petronas is fully invested to unlock the potential of natural gas through technology and innovative solutions in line with our Statement of Purpose to be ‘a progressive energy and solutions partner enriching lives for a sustainable future’,” he said.

PFLNG Dua was successfully delivered by Petronas together with its partners, JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, the consortium responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the floating LNG facility.

Construction of Petronas ’ second floating LNG facility, which started in 2015, is progressing on schedule for completion and sail away in February 2020.

PFLNG Dua will be moored over the Rotan gas field at a water depth of 1,300 metres, located 140km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, with the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

The naming ceremony, held at the Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in Geoje Island, South Korea, was officiated by Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali as the Lady Sponsor of PFLNG Dua.

The ceremony proceeded with the signing of a commemorative plaque by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad onboard PFLNG Dua followed by a guided tour of the 393-metre-long floating LNG facility.

Also in attendance were JGC Corporation representative director and president Tetsuya Muramoto and Samsung Heavy Industries president and chief executive officer Joon Ou Nam.

Muramoto said: “As the leader of the consortium and as president of JGC, a major LNG engineering, procurement and construction player, we are committed to deliver to Petronas a smooth and safe start-up of the PFLNG Dua, which will perform its commercial operations offshore Sabah once completed.”

“It is our hope that with the successful delivery of this ground-breaking project, we further contribute to Petronas’ outstanding vision of providing cleaner energy for the benefit of Malaysia and people all over the world.”

Petronas is an integrated global LNG producer with over 35 years of experience and more than 10,000 LNG cargoes safely delivered from its global portfolio of facilities in Malaysia, Australia and Egypt, and soon, in Canada.

The PFLNG Dua will support its global LNG portfolio and enhance its reputation as a preferred and reliable LNG supplier.

This milestone marks Petronas’ leading position and commitment to establish global security of LNG supply to meet growing demand for cleaner energy. — Bernama