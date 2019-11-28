Six nabbed for drugs in Bau housing estate

KUCHING: Police arrested six male suspects for drug-related activities at a housing estate in Jalan Jembusan, Bau around 10am on Tuesday (Nov 26).

In a statement, Bau police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said the suspects from Bau, aged between 18 and 34 years, have past criminal records.

“Drugs packed in two straw tubes believed to be methamphetamine worth RM50 were also seized from one of the suspects,” he said yesterday. Poge also revealed that all six suspects tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects are currently under remand to assist with the investigation.