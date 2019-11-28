SJA unhappy over limitation in number of media reps allowed to cover Musa Aman’s appeal case

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Journalists Association (SJA) questions the rationale behind limiting the number of media representatives to cover the high profile case involving Sabah’s two chief ministers today.

Court officials caught media personnel by surprise when they just listed names of eight media organisations seemingly at random, leaving most of the 20 media organisations in the state out of courtroom.

“It is sad that we were not consulted,” SJA said.

The media was given the Sabah court’s assurance to help streamline issues pertaining to court working relationship with the media. This was among the issues discussed during the first meeting of the Bench, Bar and Media Committee last year.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah.

“We hope court officials would use the committee network to streamline issues like this in the future,” SJA said in a statement.

“As media practitioners we disseminate news to the larger public and should be given priority for space within the gallery.”

Only eight printed, online and national media were allowed to enter the chamber of the Court of Appeal which will deliver its verdict on the appeal of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman against the dismissal of his suit in challenging Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s appointment as Sabah Chief Minister today.

The court declined to let the rest of media reporters in, including from The Borneo Post and The Star, due to limited seats in the courtroom.

The person in charge, told reporters: “…nanti kamu share share saja”. (You all just share later)