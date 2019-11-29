Assembly refers Layang-Layang rep to rights and freedom committee

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor State Assembly has decided to refer the Layang-Layang State Assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi to the Johor State Assembly Rights and Freedom Committee for refusing the retract the word ‘munafik’ which he used when debating the 2020 Johor Budget speech on Monday.

State Assembly Speaker, Suhaizan Kaiat made the decision under Article 32(8) of the Regulations and Permanent Orders of the Johor State Assembly after a motion by Chen Kah Eng (PH-Stulang) received the support of 10 elected representatives.

Suhaizan said using the word ‘munafik’ was regarded as flouting the rules enshrined under the Regulations and Permanent Orders of the Johor State Assembly because it was impolite and an incitement.

Onn Hafiz, in self-defence, stressed that the word ‘munafik’ which was used to refer to the failure of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in fulfilling its 100 days promise, which was the party’s manifesto at the 14th General Election, was not an incitement but it was an Arabic word which meant to break a promise.

Suhaizan then stressed that Onn Hafiz must quickly retract the word ‘munafik’ to prevent its repeat by other elected representatives.

The argument also attracted the attention of Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad (BN-Benut), who is also the Johor State Assembly opposition chief, who also rose and urged that reference be made following the Regulations and Permanent Orders of the Johor State Assembly.

To avoid wastage of time by continuing to squabble, Chen then said that Onn Hafiz should be referred to the Johor State Assembly Rights and Freedom Committee so that the issue on the word ‘munafik’ would not be unravelled for a prolong period. — Bernama