Dept thwarts attempt to illegally remove rocks

KUCHING: The Land and Survey Department enforcement unit thwarted an attempt on Wednesday to remove rock materials from Mukah waters without approval.

During the operation, two barges, two tugboats, one ship, and five cranes were seized as evidence.

A statement yesterday said the operation was made possible by information relayed from the public, which led to two weeks of intelligence gathering.

The case is being investigated under Section 32A of the Sarawak Land Code (Chapter 81).

Members of the public who wish to excavate or remove rock materials are advised to refer to the nearest Land and Survey Department office for advice to avoid running afoul of the law.

The public can report such activities by calling the department’s headquarters on 082-444111 or contact Talikhidmat on 082-555999 or via www.talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my.