Housing developer rectifies defects to settle claims tribunal case

KUCHING: A case brought before the Sarawak Housing Purchaser’s Claims Tribunal here yesterday was settled amicably after the developer rectified defects found at a 3½-storey townhouse.

Tribunal president Robert Elone Sireng said claimants Au Yew Foo and Lau Kiew Mee were satisfied with the rectification works carried out by Syarikat Sutano Sdn Bhd following their submission of the list of defects to the developer in August last year.

“He (Au) submitted a list of 16 defects to the developer on Aug 2, 2018 about a month after the occupation permit (OP) was issued.

“After the letter was sent, eight of the defects were rectified by the contractor,” he told reporters after presiding over the case at the Housing Tribunal Court.

Also present were panel members Alhadi Ibrahim and Morni Wahie.

Robert said the developer had since rectified the remaining eight defects after the claimants found that they were not repaired in July this year.

“The tribunal officers went to the site yesterday (Wednesday) to have a joint inspection with them and confirmed that the defects have been rectified.

“The claimant is quite happy with the work so far. He (Au) still has about 1½ months of defect rectification left so if there’s anything left in his house that he wants the developer to rectify, he can do so within this period.”

Robert also touched on an issue raised by the claimant in regards to the drainage outside his house.

“In respect to this, the drain is a common area when it comes to strata title development of apartments and so on. This common area will be managed by the management corporation of the property.

“If there are any defects outside, the management corporation will handle it but in the meantime, the developer will look into this defect to rectify the problem,” he explained.