More needs to be done concerning Malaysian flag – Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Trustee of the Malaysia Unity Foundation Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye suggests that more needs to be done in Malaysian educational institutions and in its communities to educate and enhance awareness on the significance of the Malaysian flag.

He stressed that Malaysians must know why they have to treat their country’s flag with the highest respect and such efforts could be carried out by the relevant ministries including help from the media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“We should never take our flags and flying them for granted because improper flying of the flags is very humiliating and uncalled for as it is tantamount to making a mockery and showing disrespect to the country.

“It is all the more serious when it comes to our national flag, which also symbolises the spirit of love, pride, patriotism, loyalty and unity for the nation. The people’s ignorance and lack of enthusiasm to fly Jalur Gemilang properly may also reflect the lackluster spirit of patriotism, pride, loyalty and devotion for the nation,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he added that Malaysians should remember it was under the common flag that the country attained independence and built lives harmoniously irrespective of race, colour or creed as well as strive towards building a cohesive, united along with sustainable nation for its future generations.

Lee was referring to a recent incident in which a Jalur Gemilang with a five-pointed star was electronically displayed at the opening ceremony of a basketball tournament at the Malaysian Basketball Association (Maba) Stadium, on Monday.

Hence, Lee reminded Malaysians that it is their responsibility as a patriotic Malaysians to make sure that the Jalur Gemilang is not flown upside down, tattered and faded.

“The recent incidents are a reminder to all that when we are handling the national or state flags, make sure that they are properly flown or displayed with the relevant symbols.

“Now that Maba has publicly apologised over the recent incident which is unintentional, I feel the apology should be accepted but it should be a lesson to all,” he said. – Bernama