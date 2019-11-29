Parliamentary services commission due to be set up next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Parliamentary Services Commission is expected to be set up next year in the effort to enhance the parliament’s power of autonomy, the Dewan Rakyat sitting was told yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong said a study on the commission was now in the final stages and the bill was being prepared.

“The commission will be set up after it has been studied and agreed by the government,” he said in the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here.

Liew was replying to a question from Noor Amin Ahmad (PH-Kangar) who wanted to know when the government would revive the Parliamentary Services Commission Act.

Replying to a supplementary question from Noor Amin on the obstructions to the immediate setting-up of the commission, Liew said he needed time to ensure that the move was smoothly implemented.

“I and the Dewan Rakyat Speaker (Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof) has held several meetings on the matter to ensure that it goes smoothly,” he said.

Last March, the chairman of the parliamentary Caucus on Reform and Governance Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he hoped the Bill could be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat session last July to allow the Parliamentary Services Act 1963 which was abolished in 1992, to be revived.

However, the Bill was not tabled during the July session. — Bernama