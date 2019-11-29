Police identify two individuals involved in bringing back Chin Peng’s ashes

BANGKOK: The police have identified two individuals who were involved in bringing back the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng to Malaysia.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said both of them had been called to give their statements to the police.

However, he refused to disclose whether the two individuals had given their statements or not.

“Once we get the answers to all of these, the Attorney-General will decide whether there are any offences (committed).

“Therefore, I urge all parties to have patience and think rationally with regards to the issue. The police will investigate and take the necessary action in accordance with the laws,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

The media reported that the ashes of Chin Peng or his real name Ong Boon Hua were brought into the country on Sept 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut, Perak and in the jungles in Titiwangsa Range without any memorial or markers.

Chin Peng who was born in Sitiawan, Perak died in a hospital in Bangkok in 2013 at the age of 89.

On Wednesday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the government did not allow Chin Peng’s ashes to be brought back to Malaysia. — Bernama