Shafie’s govt can continue carrying out duties — Lawyer

KOTA KINABALU: The Court of Appeal made the right decision in dismissing Tan Sri Musa Aman’s appeal against the High Court’s dismissal of Musa’s suit challenging the appointment of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as lawful Chief Minister.

Shafie’s counsel, Datuk Douglas Lind, said that the decision would mean that Shafie’s government could continue carrying out its duties.

“The State Government can continue. This (win) confirms Shafie’s position as the Chief Minister.

“I think it was a good and the right decision. It (the case) is very academic,” Douglas told reporters when met at the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex here on Thursday.

When asked whether Musa could promptly file an appeal at the Federal Court, Douglas said that Musa’s counsel would need to apply for leave before they could even do so as such right is not automatically given.

He revealed that the court ordered Musa to pay RM20,000 to the first respondent, Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and RM50,000 to Shafie, the second respondent.

Douglas asserted that Shafie’s case was very strong ever since day one.

“There is no doubt about it. That is why we are very confident with the preliminary objection. We were very clear,” he said.