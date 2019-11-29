Work on new pedestrian bridge in Tasik Biru, Bau to commence in December

BAU: A pedestrian bridge will be built at Tasik Biru to provide safe access for the public to cross the lake.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Harry Henry Jinep said the implementation of the proposed RM1 million bridge would begin in December.

He revealed that the allocation for the pedestrian bridge was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg this.

“We in Bau have waited for more than 20 years for the bridge to be built across the lake.

“I believe this pedestrian bridge will become a new iconic attraction in Tasik Biru and Bau as a whole,” he said at the launch of the Tasik Biru Festival and the proposed bridge earth breaking ceremony here today.

He recalled that the first pedestrian bridge was built in the 1970s after the first wave of gold mining activities ended.

However, the bridge was demolished during second gold mining rush in Bau Lake over 20 years ago.

The proposed pedestrian bridge will be 60 metres long, 2.20 metres wide and over four metres high.

Upon completion, the bridge will reduce the time taken to cross the Tasik Biru area. The bridge will also be the catalyst for various economic developments for Bau town and the surrounding areas, he added.