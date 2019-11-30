Advocates Association giving free legal advice to public at Mydin Petra Jaya

KUCHING: The Advocates Association of Sarawak Kuching Branch is holding a Law Awareness Weekend (L.A.W.) today and tomorrow at Mydin Mall, Petra Jaya here.

L.A.W. is an initiative of the Advocates Association of Sarawak Kuching Branch, to provide a community service whereby practicing lawyers can provide free legal consultation to members of the public.

The nature of the advice required and area of law concerned will depend on what is requested by the enquirer.

This initiative was first introduced in 2006 and since then, the Kuching Branch has organised this event yearly.

Last year L.A.W. was held in Bau in conjunction with the Pesta Tasik Biru. The L.A.W. booth will be at Mydin from 10am to 8pm on both days.