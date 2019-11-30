Asfia sworn-in as acting TYT from Dec 1 to Jan 11 next year

KUCHING: State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri (TYT) from Dec 1 to Jan 11 next year.

Following the appointment of the acting TYT today, Asfia is now the acting Speaker of DUN.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at Astana in Petra Jaya here was witnessed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, said a statement today.

The signing of the Oath of Office was witnessed by the Kuching High Court Judge Dato Lee Heng Cheong.

The swearing-in ceremony ended with a prayer read out by the state Imam Besar Sahibul Fadilah Mustapha Kamal Ahmad Fauzi.

Among those present were Asfia’s wife Datin Amar Dato Fatimah Mohd Iskandar and Abang Johari’s wife Datin Patinggi Dato Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.