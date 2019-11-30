Bringing back Chin Peng’s ashes: Police record statements from several persons

IPOH: Police yesterday have recorded statements from several individuals to assist in an investigation over their alleged involvements in bringing back the ashes of former Communist Party of Malaya leader Chin Peng to Malaysia.

They were seen entering the compound of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 2.50pm and one of them, only known as Thong Yee, 82, was seen leaving at 4.30pm.

According to Thong, he was present to have his statement recorded after receiving a call from the police yesterday.

“I came with four more friends and the police questioned us on our presence at a memorial ceremony which was held on Sept 16,” he said when met by reporters here yesterday.

Thong, who resides in Ipoh, said police took about 90 minutes to record his statement.

A check by Bernama found another individual known as 81-year-old Chai Kan Fook, who was also believed to be involved in bringing back Chin Peng’s ashes, who was also present to have his statements recorded.

It is learnt Chai had turned up to give his statement on Thursday and was called up again yesterday for further recording of his statement at 10am.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief, ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the case is being investigated by a team from the Bukit Aman CID.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said two individuals involved in the case had been called up to give their statements to the police.

Prior to this, the media reported that the ashes of Chin Peng, real name Ong Boon Hua, were brought into the country on Sept 16 and scattered into the sea near Lumut. — Bernama