China Mobile launches first global Shared Service Center in Malaysia

KUCHING: China’s telecommunication giant China Mobile, through its overseas subsidiary China Mobile International (CMI), has officially launched the group’s first ever global Shared Service Center (SSC) in Cyberjaya that marks the new chapter in CMI’s ambitious plan for expansion in to the region.

Tapping into the large pool of talents available in Malaysia, CMI latest operation here, which will be based at CMI’s existing offices at i-Tech Tower, will handle the group’s finance, legal and human resources with more functions to come.

Opening of the new SSC was officiated by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming, who took the opportunity on the occasion to thank CMI for their vote of confidence in Malaysia by choosing to locate the company’s first SSC here.

Also presence at the event include Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief operating officer, Datuk Ng Wan Peng, Mohd Najib Ibrahim, managing director of Cyberview Sdn Bhd and director, executive vice president and chief financial officer of CMI Lei Liqun.

“With the presence of CMI in Malaysia providing various shared services, the Government envisages further enhancement to local technological capabilities, especially for Industry 4.0.

“As you all may be aware, IR 4.0 technology has been supporting the development of Malaysia’s digital and telecommunication industry and has been identified as one of the key enablers for industrial development in Malaysia, for both the manufacturing and services industries,” said Ong.

Lei meanwhile said it is timely for CMI to expand with this SSC to leverage on highly sought-after multi-lingual capabilities, well established infrastructures and strong government support for the centralisation of our global legal, HR and finance functions.

“Going forward, the SSC is expected to play a pivotal role in increasing the efficiencies in the overall operation of CMI’s core businesses. As one of the biggest operators for telecommunication business in the world, we are confident that CMI will be the ideal way for us to increase the value that we provide to our customers and services globally, said Lei.

Congratulating CMI on the launch of the SSC, Ng said the presence of CMI’s SSC is a further testament to Malaysia’s increasing attractiveness as a strategic location for digital services powered by Industry 4.0 technologies such as automation and data analytics.

“MDEC firmly believes that by investing in Malaysia, CMI will bring in its knowledge and expertise to this country’s tech talent and innovation ecosystem, thereby benefiting Malaysia as we progress towards becoming a high-income nation,” said Ng.

Hew Chee Chung, managing director of CMI Malaysia said as a forward-thinking global firm, CMI always takes the opportunity to look not only at how some key tasks can be performed more efficiently.

CMI first established its operation in Malaysia more than three years ago, offering the company’s cutting-edge technologies, global operating experience and unparalleled IT solutions.