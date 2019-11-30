Four men arrested for hunting deer in Tawau

TAWAU: Four men believed to be hunting in the Gunung Rara Forest Reserve, about 60km from Tawau have been arrested by the Forestry Department’s Special Forces Division (Protection).

During the checking, the four suspects were on a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a dead deer believed to have been shot was found at the back of the vehicle’s bucket. A further check on the vehicle, a homemade shotgun (Bakakuk) and some shotgun’s shells were found.

Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Mashor Hj Jaini said the four men, two locals and two foreigners, aged 30 to 40, were arrested and taken to Tawau police station for further investigation.

The case will be investigated under the Wildlife Protection Enactment Act 1997, for hunting animals without a valid permit and under the Firearms Act for offences related to homemade firearms to be investigated by the police, he said in a statement ysterday.

Mashor added that the operation carried out by the Forestry Department was an ongoing effort to eradicate wrongdoing in the forest reserve.

Hunting is prohibited in the forest reserve, and even the Department of Wildlife will not grant any hunting permit in the forest reserve. Wildlife is part of the national treasure and must be protected especially in the Forest Reserve.

Thus, he advised the public not to engage in illegal hunting activities, especially in the forest reserve as the department would not compromise to act on them.