LDP to hold youth-related activities next year

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Central Youth Movement has resolved to roll out a series of youth-related activities next year during its meeting recently.

Its leader Sim Fui said the new government had introduced policies that did not sit well with the people.

“The people are disappointed with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.” Hence, he said the younger generation should play a more active role in fighting for their rights and advocate for national policies that served their interests, especially in the creation of employment opportunities.

Sim also urged young members to observe the party’s constitution and objectives to serve the people.

“Young people are the future of our country. They should speak up for themselves via proper channels such as the political platform.”

He said LDP Central Youth Movement was an ideal platform for the younger generation to voice their aspirations.

“Our goal is to work together with young people to create a better and harmonious country.”

As such, Sim said the Central Youth Movement would organize various activities, including traditional sports, eSports and seminars featuring successful entrepreneurs that cater for the younger generation.