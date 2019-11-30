Man claims trial to nine counts of CBT

KOTA KINABALU: A 50-year-old man claimed trial at the Sessions Court here yesterday to nine counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving over RM200,000.

Lim Eong Hooi was brought before judge Elsie Primus for his plea to be taken in which he denied all charges framed against him.

On the first to the eighth charges, Lim, who was entrusted with a total of RM182,173 in his capacity as a director of Digital Fortress Sdn Bhd, was alleged to have committed CBT by abusing the company’s money to pay for the monthly instalments of two houses at Taman Kobusak and a unit of Lido Four Season in Penampang.

For the ninth charge, he was alleged to have committed a similar offence by spending RM20,000 of the company’s money for his own use.

All of the alleged offences took place at the company’s premises in Wisma CTF, Damai Plaza Phase Three here between August 6, 2015 and March 2, 2018.

Lim faces charges under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term between two and 20 years in jail and whipping and also liable to fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Kershanathan Pathmanathan objected to bail. However, the court granted RM80,000 bail for all the charges in two localsureties to Kershanathan.

Lim, who requested bail in order to prepare all related documents for his case, asked for a lower sum since he could not afford the sum offered to him.

The court fixed January 8 next year for case management and released Lim on RM50,000 bail for all the charges, pending disposal of the case.