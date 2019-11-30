MAS initiates code-share with Turkish Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) has established a code-sharing partnership with Turkish Airlines to enable both carriers to tap into new markets and offer their passengers more travel options.

In a joint statement yesterday, the airlines said the agreement would provide more comfortable travel opportunities to the passengers, who have already been transported under the existing commercial cooperation between two airlines since 2017.

MAB’s chief executive officer Izham Ismail said, customer choice is treated with the utmost importance at Malaysia Airlines and this codeshare agreement will further bolster the options provided to customers.

“This codeshare will also allow our passengers to travel to major cities in Turkey, providing them with even more access for their travels.

“This opens up the opportunity for more tourists to explore Malaysia, as one of the premier holiday destinations in the Asia Pacific region, and we look forward to extending our Malaysian Hospitality further with all who travel with us,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines’ chief investment and technology officer Ahmet Bolat said, this important initiative that established on a close working environment with Malaysia Airlines would be beneficial for both companies and citizens of both countries.

“With this agreement we have signed today, we are also committed to providing our passengers with better connection options and taking the passenger experience to a much more comfortable dimension,” he said.

Under this cooperation, Turkish Airlines will be offering new destinations in Malaysia and Australia as Marketing Carrier on Malaysia Airlines operated flights, while Malaysia Airlines will be able to reach Turkey’ domestic destinations.

Within the scope of this codeshare cooperation, Turkish Airlines will place its marketing code and flight number on Malaysia Airlines’ Brisbane (BNE), Adelaide (ADL), Melbourne (MEL), Perth (PER), Sydney (SYD), Auckland (AKL) and 12 Malaysia’ domestic flights from Kuala Lumpur.

On the other hand, Malaysia Airlines will place its marketing code and flight number on trunk routes (Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul) and Ankara (ESB), Antalya (AYT), İzmir (ADB) operated by Turkish Airlines. — Bernama