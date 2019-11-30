Minister Ewon engaged to Connie

KOTA KINABALU: Rural Development Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick yesterday announced that he would be saying “adieu” to his bachelorhood soon.

In a statement he shared at the Media KPLB Sabah WhatsApp group, he wrote “Just a step more to the getting married”.

It was mentioned that there was a simple engagement ceremony attended only by close family members following the tradition of the Kadazandusun people.

Ewon is engaged to Connie Parantis, a special education teacher from Telupid who is teaching at a secondary school here.

The couple got to know each other five years ago, Ewon mentioned in the statement.

“I express my thanks to all family members who were involved in the ceremony. Also thanks to my mother who gave her blessing to me and my partner. Pray for us,” he said in the statement.

Ewon, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman, mentioned that his wedding reception is scheduled to take place in April, next year.