More thoughts on the gig economy

TECHNOLOGY has definitely made it easier for people to work in the gig economy, especially for those who prefer to work independently and remotely.

The gig economy has allowed more Sarawakians to benefit from opportunities that would not have existed just a few years ago or would have been harder to take advantage of due to the limitations of technology in the past.

However, just because technology has brought us to where we are now in terms of making money in the gig economy, that doesn’t mean that your success relies solely on how well the tech works or how often you use it.

Here are three things you should think about if you want to get the most out of being a gig worker.

Discipline yourself

Those who’ve spent some time as gig workers know that even if work-hour flexibility sounds like a great deal, all that flexibility and working independently requires a lot of discipline, especially if you’re planning to make the ‘gig’ your main source of income.

Your discipline is crucial to ensure that you can keep up with deadlines or in making sure that you’re able to stick to your plan in marketing as well as delivering your products or services to your customers.

Whenever possible, try to start a routine so that you can develop positive habits to help you succeed in your gig.

Have a savings plan

The gig economy has various advantages such as flexible hours and opportunities to work on various projects.

But being a gig worker also has its setback such as financial stability because unlike traditional jobs, you won’t receive a regular salary. In terms of saving for a rainy day or even for retirement, this situation would not make it easy for most people.

So, as a gig worker, it’s critical for you to manage your finances well. Easier said than done, but you have to start your habit of saving as soon as possible.

Maybe you can start small and slowly build up your savings and invest as much as you can whenever possible. Trust us, your future self will appreciate it.

Balance work and life

In most cases, being a gig worker will be a lonely experience, as you’ll be working on your own with no colleagues or co-workers to interact with.

Where your gig allows it, you could actually solve this dilemma by checking into a co-working space such as the Digital Innovation Hubs located in some cities and towns in Sarawak.

However, being a part of the gig economy does allow you the opportunity to have more time for a social life compared to a traditional 9-to-5 job.

Although it’s important to maintain a healthy work-life balance, as a gig worker you may have to focus more on the work, especially if gig work is also your main work.

This is a weekly column by SarawakYES! – an initiative driven by Faradale Media-M Sdn Bhd and supported by Angkatan Zaman Mansang (Azam) Sarawak – to provide advice and stories on the topics of education and careers to support Sarawakians seeking to achieve their dreams.