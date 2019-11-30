Motorcyclist found crushed to death after crashing into lorry

KUCHING: A motorcyclist was crushed to death after colliding with a lorry at Jalan Betong – Sarikei here on Friday night.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the accident occurred at about 6pm.

“Early investigations revealed that the driver of the lorry was heading to an oil palm plantation from Ulu Paku Betong,” Alexson said in a statement today.

The deceased, Sujang Bilun, 29, from Saratok, sustained serious injuries to the head, body and left leg while the driver of the lorry was uninjured.

While driving along a straight road approaching a junction, the driver, 25, told police that he heard a loud crash from behind and saw via his side mirror that the deceased had lost control of his motorcycle before being caught under the lorry.

“The driver slammed on the brakes immediately. The deceased was found trapped under the right rear wheel on the lorry and was dragged for a distance before the vehicle came to a halt.”

The deceased was declared dead at the scene and his body has been brought to the Saratok hospital forensic unit for a postmortem.

A sample of blood and urine was also taken from the lorry driver.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act.