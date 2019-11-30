New voter registration taking place at Aeon Mall this weekend

KUCHING: Individuals aged 21 and above who have yet to register as voters are urged to do so at a voter registration drive which will be held at Aeon Mall here today (Nov 30) and tomorrow (Dec 1).

Organised by Rise of Social Efforts (ROSE), the campaign will run from 11am to 7pm and is aimed at encouraging all Sarawakians aged 21 and above to register themselves as voters in light of the next state election, which is due mid-2021.

“It takes time for the Election Commission (EC) to process each new voter registration application, usually four to six months.

“ROSE strongly encourages all Sarawakians, aged 21 and above who have yet to register themselves as voters to do so,” said a statement today.

Although the constitutional amendment for automatic voter registration and eligible voting age at 18 years has been passed and gazetted, technically it has yet to be implemented, ROSE pointed out.

According to the group, the new policy is anticipated to take effect in July 2021.

“By such time, however, the state election might be held already. In order not to miss out on exercising your democratic rights as a citizen of Malaysia in the state of Sarawak, those aged 21 above are urged to apply to be a voter immediately,” cautioned the statement.

Apart from the campaign today, voter registration can be done at any post office, EC offices or online through EC’s App.

To register as a voter through ROSE booth at Aeon Mall, drop by the Centre Court (in front of Bata Primavera and The Face Shop) on the ground floor.